No-confidence motion against Kancheepuram Mayor defeated

The no-confidence motion brought against the Kancheepuram Corporation Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj on Monday was defeated.

Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner Senthil Murugan declared that the resolution failed as none of the councillors participated in the no-confidence motion brought against DMK’s Ms. Yuvaraj. The Kancheepuram Corporation, which was formed in 2021 along with Tambaram and Avadi corporations, has a total of 51 wards.

The DMK has a total of 35 councillors comprising 33 from the party, one from Congress and the one representing VCK.

The resolution against the Mayor was initiated after notification was issued when 33 councillors, including those from the DMK, petitioned for a motion against the mayor and a notification was issued by the Commissioner on July 9. He announced that the motion would be held today at the Kancheepuram Arignar Anna Arangam at 10 a.m.

As not even one councillor had turned at the meeting though circulars were issued to all, the Corporation Commissioner said the motion of no-confidence had been defeated.

