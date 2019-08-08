No CMDA approval for police station: NGO

An RTI reply received by Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, has revealed that the Semmenchery police station is being constructed on the Thamaraikeni lake without permission from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). They have therefore demanded demolition of the station.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam, had filed an RTI application seeking details about the application of construction plan approval for the police station on the waterbody. “I received a reply stating that the planning clearance application for the ground floor and the first floor of the police station was currently under process, as on August 5, 2019. The building is being constructed without permission,” he said.

He has written to the CMDA member secretary and chief planner, asking them to issue a stop work and demolition notice to the authority constructing the police station. “I have sought for a stay and rejection of the approval of plan for the station. I have also asked them to cancel the illegal reclassification of the waterbody,” he added.

He added that he would approach the Madras High Court if no action was taken.