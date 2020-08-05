No clarity yet on holding Class X examinations for private candidates

CHENNAI

05 August 2020

There are several concerns among persons with disabilities

For private candidates who were supposed to take the Class X public exams in March, the wait continues for clarity on when they will be held. For persons with disabilities who have registered to write the exams as private candidates, there are a host of added concerns as well.

Following the national lockdown due to COVID-19, the exams were rescheduled and then cancelled. While the State government had announced that students would be assessed based on their half-yearly and quarterly marks, private candidates are still awaiting an announcement about the exams.

“My son took the science practical exams in March before the lockdown. Ever since the exams have been cancelled, we have been waiting for an announcement about what is going to happen. While other students have been declared as ‘all pass’, several private candidates with disabilities continue to wait,” said B. Malathy, whose 24-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Ms. Malathy said she and many other parents whose children were to take up the exams as private candidates were worried. “If the exams are held for these candidates in the near future, there are several safety concerns. Physical distancing norms can’t be followed for candidates who need scribes and for candidates with cerebral palsy, it will be tough to wear a mask for four hours inside the exam hall.”

The lack of clarity has left many of these candidates anxious and worried. “We were able to train and keep our children prepared to take the exams till mid-April. While school students will now pass the exams, my son is dejected and wondering when he will have to write the exams. Children with disabilities are more vulnerable to infections and have lower immunity,” another parent said.

While there are several students with disabilities who take the Class X exams through schools, candidates registering for the exams privately generally don’t meet the age requirements and can't enrol full-time in schools.

S. Iyappan, a visually-impaired candidate from Tiruvarur, who has registered, said that if the exams were to be held soon, the government should make adequate arrangements. “Many of us were hoping to finish the Class X exams this year and enrol to write the Plus One exams next year. If a decision is not taken at the earliest, we are concerned that we might lose out on a year and be forced to wait till next year to take up the exams,” he said.

Urging the government to provide details about the exams to private candidates at the earliest, S. Namburajan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said that the concerns of candidates with disabilities should be duly considered. “The exams can be held at easily accessible centres and transport facilities should be provided for all the candidates. Their safety should be prioritised,” he added.