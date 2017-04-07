No channel of communication

Getting in and out of Bharathi Street in Vettuvankeni on East Coast Road in a four-wheeler can test any motorist’s manoeuvring skills. As one drives down this 30ft road, it reduces to half its width. As this road branches into many nagars in Divisions 193, 192 and 196, it’s busy throughout the day. Being stuck on the home stretch can be frustrating for many residents of this street and those that branch off it. However, if they were to list the civic problems plaguing them, this would likely find itself at the bottom.

For, there are more serious concerns inside the neighbourhood.

One of them is the lack of a stormwater drain network to carry water into a nearby canal and sewerage lines. Residents allege that these essential provisions have not been made due to jurisdictional conflict. Having such a network would entail creating a channel from Division 193 to 196.

“An overnight rain will leave our area under two to three feet of water. There are no channels for water to flow,” says B.N. Durairaj, coordinator of the residents’ association at Second Street in Gopinath S.N. Nagar, which has 100 families.

Residents say Gopinath S.N. Nagar is one of the localities that have been consistently neglected.

“Except for ours, all the roads in the region are black-topped. In the neighbouring Division 193, stormwater drains have been laid, but stormwater drain work is yet to resume here,” says Durairaj, who is also the member of Sri Narayan Nagar Welfare Association.

Jersy Nalli Padmanabhan, a resident of Rajendran Nagar, says many families have moved out of the locality. “My ground floor is vacant for the last one year as tenants fear the rains,” she says, pointing to a mark on the wall left behind by the 2015 floods.

Corporation officials say work on constructing stormwater drains in the remaining localities will take another one year as funds are yet to be sanctioned.