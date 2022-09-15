‘No attempt made to smuggle antiques from Auroville’

‘Idols’ belonged to two French nationals who left Auroville three years ago, says Residents Assembly

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 00:27 IST

Referring to the new items on seizure of antique idols/artefacts from Auroville in Villupuram district by Idol Wing CID, the Auroville's Residents Assembly clarified that those "idols" belonged to two French nationals, who had left Auroville three years ago.

They were purchased by them as 'reject' pieces from Mamallapuram. While leaving Auroville to return to France, they wanted to take the pieces with them. Following the regulations, they sought permission from the Department of Antiquities in Chennai. Though the permission was granted for several items, it was rejected for some, which were then left here, either in a garden or inside the house, said the Residents Assembly.

A release from the working committee, selected by Residents' Assembly, said when law enforcement agents came looking for the items, they were duly guided to the location. After inspection, the antiques were seized by the concerned department. "There was no intention by the original owners to ship these items to France after they were rejected for shipment by the Department of Antiquities. Hence all talk of attempted smuggling of antiques is without any basis", said the release.

