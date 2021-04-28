No approval needed to start COVID Care Centres: Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI

28 April 2021 10:56 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed private hospitals to start COVID Care Centres (CCC) with private hotels without approval from the civic body.

GCC Commissioner G. Prakash on Wednesday said that the centres can be started with necessary facilities forthwith and only an intimation to the civic body would do. The commissioner said that the CCCs can be started straightaway and the same can be intimated to the corporation via email to the id jagadeesan.gcc@gmail.com

A few hospitals have already created CCCs in tie up with hotels after obtaining permission. GCC has now relaxed the prerequisite of approval.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases getting reported daily in Chennai continue to steadily rise. CCCs are used for treating mild cases.