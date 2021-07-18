ChennaiCHENNAI 18 July 2021 18:08 IST
No Aadi Chevvai celebrations at Agatheeswarar temple
Updated: 18 July 2021 18:10 IST
Decision taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic
The Aadi Chevvai celebrations at the Agatheeswarar temple in Villivakkam stand cancelled.
Conducted on Tuesdays in the Tamil month of Aadi, the special puja at the temple usually draws thousands of devotees.
However, this year due to the pandemic, devotees will not be allowed to participate in the kaalasandhi puja, uchikaala puja, saayaraksha puja and palliarai puja, said a release from the temple.
