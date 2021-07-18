No Aadi Chevvai celebrations at Agatheeswarar temple

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 18:08 IST

Decision taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Aadi Chevvai celebrations at the Agatheeswarar temple in Villivakkam stand cancelled.

Conducted on Tuesdays in the Tamil month of Aadi, the special puja at the temple usually draws thousands of devotees.

However, this year due to the pandemic, devotees will not be allowed to participate in the kaalasandhi puja, uchikaala puja, saayaraksha puja and palliarai puja, said a release from the temple.

