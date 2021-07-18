No Aadi Chevvai celebrations at Agatheeswarar temple

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 14:12 IST

The Aadi Chevvai celebrations at the Agatheeswarar Temple in Villivakkam stand cancelled. The festivities slated to be conducted on Tuesdays in the Tamil month of Aadi, usually are crowded affairs with thousands of devotees flocking to the temple.

However, this year due to the pandemic, devotees will not be allowed to participate in the kaalasandhi puja, uchikaala puja, saayaraksha puja and palliarai puja, said a release from the temple.

