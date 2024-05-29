GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NMC officials visit Stanley Hospital

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the National Medical Commission visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, women and men’s hostels and sports ground on May 28.

Officials of the National Medical Commission visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, women and men’s hostels and sports ground on May 28. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Officials of the National Medical Commission visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, women and men’s hostels and sports ground on May 28.

The officials interacted with post graduates, those on Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship and undergraduate students and obtained feedback about their study, work pattern and hostel facilities. A detailed discussion with the heads and professors of all departments, vice principal, medical superintendent and dean on how to ensure physical and mental well-being of undergraduate and post graduate students was held.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.