NMC officials visit Stanley Hospital

Officials of the National Medical Commission visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, women and men’s hostels and sports ground on May 28.

The officials interacted with post graduates, those on Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship and undergraduate students and obtained feedback about their study, work pattern and hostel facilities. A detailed discussion with the heads and professors of all departments, vice principal, medical superintendent and dean on how to ensure physical and mental well-being of undergraduate and post graduate students was held.