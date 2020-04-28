Nizhal volunteers continue to nurture recently planted saplings

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, volunteers of Nizhal are not deserting the saplings they planted in recent times. With permission from the authorities concerned, they ensure these saplings are watered periodically.

The Nizhal team has planted saplings in Adyar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Perungudi. The species include Ezhilaipalai, Poo Maruthu, Neer Maruthu, Sarakonnai, and Punnai.

Nizhal volunteers — Rasmi, Aravind, Kannan, and Rohit, who are residents of Thiruvanmiyur — have been carrying water in a 2,000 litre-capacity tank, and transporting it by a vehicle and watering saplings planted on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

They do this once or twice in a week.

Rasmi says, “The saplings dried up as summer set in. We have also fenced the saplings.”

In Adyar and Besant Nagar, volunteers K. Kanakapriya, K. V. Aiyasami and S. Sridevi, carry water in cans and bottles and have the sapalings nurtured. These volunteers tend to the saplings planted along Besant Avenue Road and Second Avenue Road in Besant Nagar.

Saplings planted near Perungudi MRTS station are taken care of by Supriya Sethumadhavan and her son Aditya.