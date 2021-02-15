Nivar-hit Kodambakkam flyover still waits for repairs

15 February 2021 10:27 IST

The carriageway and sidewalls of the flyover are badly damaged

Nivar had an impact on the Kodambakkam flyover at Arcot Road — the bitumen topping on the carriageway got washed away. Two-and-a-half months on, the damage remains.

“Much of the bitumen topping on the flyover’s carriageway, especially on that side where the traffic flows towards Kodambakkam, got washed away due to cyclone Nivar. As a result, the carriageway is uneven. However, no steps have been taken to set this right,” says S. Vimal, a resident of Kodambakkam.

On both sides, a large portion of the sidewall has been damaged.

For much of its length, the footpaths at the flyover are occupied by cables.

Motorists point out rash driving to be another problem.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official says, “Steps will be taken to repair the flyover at the earliest.”