Road safety Chennai

Nivar-hit Kodambakkam flyover still waits for repairs

Nivar had an impact on the Kodambakkam flyover at Arcot Road — the bitumen topping on the carriageway got washed away. Two-and-a-half months on, the damage remains.

“Much of the bitumen topping on the flyover’s carriageway, especially on that side where the traffic flows towards Kodambakkam, got washed away due to cyclone Nivar. As a result, the carriageway is uneven. However, no steps have been taken to set this right,” says S. Vimal, a resident of Kodambakkam.

Nivar-hit Kodambakkam flyover still waits for repairs
 

On both sides, a large portion of the sidewall has been damaged.

For much of its length, the footpaths at the flyover are occupied by cables.

Motorists point out rash driving to be another problem.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official says, “Steps will be taken to repair the flyover at the earliest.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 10:40:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/nivar-hit-kodambakkam-flyover-still-waits-for-repairs/article33839146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY