Nirmala Prasad, former principal of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for women, passes away

Nirmala Prasad, the former principal of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for women, died on Thursday morning. She was 69 years old. Her family members said that she had been admitted to a hospital in the city on Monday for liver-related ailments.

After working in Ethiraj College for 21 years where she had helped set up the commerce department, Ms. Nirmala joined M.O.P. Vaishnav College in 1997. She retired in 2013, after nearly 40 years of service as a teacher and administrator.

MOP Vaishnav College, which was established in 1992, grew under her leadership and administration.

“She was extremely passionate about entrepreneurship and used to encourage students to be confident about their aspirations. It was under her guidance that many of us pursued our higher studies and found success,” said Lalitha Balakrishnan, the current principal of the college.

“I have known Dr. Nirmala Prasad for over 25 years. In her passing, we have lost a legendary academician, an inspiration to many. Dr. Prasad singularly built a new-age self-financing college which became a benchmark for others, including the well-established ones. I would argue that she was the first principal of a liberal arts college who pushed for industry-academia collaboration to provide great career opportunities for her students. Even post her retirement, she contributed extensively to education as the Chair of the Education Committee of The Madras Chamber,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India and president, MCCI.

Even after her retirement from serving as the principal of M.O.P Vaishnav College, Ms. Nirmala continued to be actively involved in the education sphere and served on the boards of schools and colleges including Mary Clubwala Jadhav Higher Secondary school, Hindu Senior Secondary School, and Malolan College.