Nirbhaya specialised counselling centre relocated to new premises

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 07, 2022 22:00 IST

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, second from left, and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal at the inauguration of the Nirbhaya Specialised Counselling and Support Centre for Women and Children in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, on Friday inaugurated the new office building of the Nirbhaya Specialised Counselling and Support Centre for Women and Children in Egmore.

To ensure the safety of women and children under the “Safe City Project”, the Union and State governments are allocating funds in the ratio of 60:40.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the facility in July last year on Commissionerate’s office premises in Vepery. After successful implementation of the programme, the centre has been shifted to a newly renovated building in Egmore.

The centre provides counselling to the victims of domestic violence, dowry harassment and sexual abuse. In the last one year, the centre has handled 508 cases — 412 cases referred by All Women Police stations, 80 cases by crime against women and children wing and eight from other institutions. About 92% of those who received counselling at the centre were women and 8% were men.

“Over 64% of the cases referred to the centre were resolved. Many women were reunited with their families through counselling and have turned a new leaf. Some of the affected women have received support to earn a livelihood. Policewomen who had personal grievances would be given counselling through the centre. Agreements have been entered into with several organisations to develop the centre further,” said Mr. Jiwal.

