Chennai

Nirbhaya Fund to be spent in phases

more-in

Surveillance cameras, women police patrol, cyber crime lab and other infrastructure will be established at a cost of ₹110.13 crore to make Chennai safer for women.

The first phase of allocation is part of the ₹425.06-crore fund to implement the Safe City Project under the Nirbhaya Fund. The Centre-State sponsored scheme is aimed at making the city safer for women.

The Chennai police have already purchased 45 Toyota Innova (Crysta) 7-seater vehicles for patrolling. To purchase equipment in a fair and transparent manner, the Commissioner of Police has formed a committee, comprising Additional Commissioner of Police (North) as Chairman and Additional Commissioner of Police (South), along with seven other senior officers as members, said police sources on Wednesday, adding that the project is likely to be completed in six months.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 2:22:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/nirbhaya-fund-to-be-spent-in-phases/article30628963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY