Nippy weather to prevail during Pongal

Chennai will continue experiencing nippy weather for three days, as the minimum temperature is likely to drop a few notches.

The city recorded its coldest day so far in January this year, on Tuesday, when the minimum temperature dipped below 20 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 18.7 degrees Celsius and 18.2 degrees Celsius respectively — nearly 2.5 degrees Celsius less than the average for the month.

Many other places, such as Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, also experienced a drop in night temperatures on Tuesday.

Meteorological Department officials said this was the second coldest temperature recorded in January after 2012. Chennai had recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius on January 17, 2012.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the minimum temperatures would be more in areas close to the coast, like Nungambakkam. Light northerly winds would prevail during the evenings, and the land would be chill, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature.

A cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level, will influence light rain, he added.

Places like Chennai may experience slightly warm nights towards the weekend due to the weather system.

The Meteorological Department has predicted minimum temperatures to be around 19 or 20 degrees Celsius, till January 18. Some parts of the city may experience mist during early morning hours.