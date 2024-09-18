GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIOT proposes to develop integrated observation systems in open ocean environment to fine-tune weather forecasts

The proposals will be implemented under Mission Mausam, a ₹2,000-crore initiative recently approved by the Union Cabinet, to enhance the country’s weather observation and forecasting services

Published - September 18, 2024 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi

The National Institute of Ocean Technology, Pallikaranai, will develop integrated observation systems to observe open ocean environment and improve weather predictions, particularly during extreme weather events.

In a step towards developing in situ observations to fine-tune weather prediction models, the Institute which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, proposes to deploy an integrated system wherein doppler weather radars would be mounted on the NIOT’s indigenously-developed moored buoys.

The proposals would be implemented under Mission Mausam, a ₹2,000-crore initiative recently approved by the Union Cabinet, to enhance the country’s weather observation and forecasting services.

NIOT’s director Balaji Ramakrishnan said, “We now have weather radars on land. But there is a lack of such observations in open ocean to measure rainfall intensity, especially during cyclones and extreme weather events.”

The mid-ocean sensors would help observe various weather parameters, including wind pressure, temperature gradient, to improve the numerical weather model predictions. These observations and data would be shared with various stakeholders across the country, including India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, that would be incorporated for weather forecasts, he said.

The Institute would also integrate lidar sensors with moored buoys to measure vertical wind speed profiles in the open ocean environment. These systems would be able to provide observations of wind profile for a height of 300-400 metre in the atmosphere. This would help weather forecasts on temperature during summer too.

The NIOT now has a network of about 20 moored buoys in the ocean. The team is working on the number of instruments and spatial domain for deploying the observation system, Mr.Ramakrishnan said.

NIOT also plans to use its indigenous underwater acoustic measurements to demonstrate intensity of rainfall that falls on the sea’s surface. Moreover, customised underwater drones, which are now being used for seawater samples, are proposed to be used for open ocean and atmospheric observations. The drones that would collect data on various parameters, including salinity variation and ocean water temperature, would help understand prevailing weather conditions.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.