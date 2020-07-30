NIOT Director honoured

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 00:30 IST

M.A. Atmanand, Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, was honoured with the National Award of Excellence in Ocean Technology by the Ministry of Earth Sciences recently. He has done pioneering work in deep sea technologies. He had led a team of engineers to design and develop an underwater crawler for deep sea operation. He designed remotely operable vehicle used in mining operations and gas hydrates sites. for validation of presence of methane. He was instrumental in developing and testing the country’s first polar underwater mooring observatory and the polar remotely operable vehicle.

Many projects such as shoreline protection in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and setting up of desalination plants at the Lakshadweep islands were taken up with his guidance.

Advertising

Advertising

L. Anburajan, working in Atal Centre for Ocean Science and Technology for Islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a field station of NIOT, received certificate of merit from the Ministry. He had done research in deep sea microbial biotechnology, said a press release.