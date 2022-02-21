Ninety-two-year-old Janaki Viswam crochets discarded plastic into its right place

The pouches, bags, coasters, table mats and wall hangers she makes with recycled plastic are as aesthetic as they are utilitarian. She gifts them to her grandchildren and other relatives and also friends, quietly spreading a green message

Gen Zs are in the front row, watching the absolutely non-fictitious horror show titled climate change. It is not entirely unlikely that some of them had lisped out the phrase as kids. Janaki Viswam is in the hindmost row of this live theatre, even Baby Boomers parked way ahead of her. At 92, she would be described by the Americans as a representative of the G.I. Generation. Someone rooted far away in the past can be emotionally distant from these times and that includes its challenges. But not Janaki Viswam. She has made herself part of the solution, seeking to address the stubborn issue of plastic pollution, in her little corner of the world, amongst her very own. There are no platitudes. Just plain skilled effort that puts throwaway plastic in its place.

Three bags made with plastic waste, and the other one with plastic wire | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Janaki Paati — as she is called not just by her grandchildren — crochets utilitarian items, not just with wool, but also recycled plastic. The bags, pouches, table mats, coasters, cellphone covers and other utility items qualify as objets d’art, being crafted with finesse.

She makes these items to give them away to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, children and other relatives, in Chennai and in other climes. Even the ones kept in her home end up as gifts to visitors.

Janaki Paati lives in Nanganallur with her elder son RV Ramakrishnan and his family. Her younger son, RV Venkatesh who is also with her, remarks, “She lets anyone who walks into the house, choose any of the things she had made.”

Table mat made with plastic waste | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She does not scout around for throwaway plastic, but puts away those that come her way.

Janaki paati reveals that she has been engaged in this work for 12 years, and she has persisted with it as it lets her be productively engaged in her leisure.

With a touch of self-satisfaction, she notes that she cooks, and slots pouch-making into the time she finds between everyday chores and prayers.

Discarded plastic waste used to make toaster bag and a bag for keeping medicine, cosmetics and similarly sized items | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I recite slokas,” says Janaki, adding that she is up around 4 a.m. every day. Asked if she has inspired any others to take up this craft, she notes that beyond her family and the circle immediately outside it, this skill of hers remains largely unknown. On whether she would like to discuss her craft with anyone interested in emulating her, she answers in the affirmative.

So, Janaki Paati can be contacted at 9884987759, her son Venkatesh’s number.