Nine-year-old girl attacked by pet dog, owner arrested

The German Shepherd suddenly charged at the girl who lives in the same apartment

A nine-year-old girl was grievously injured after she was bitten by a German Shepherd in Nolambur and police have arrested the pet dog owner.

The police said on December 28, V. Saraswathi, a Class IV student of a private school and resident in an apartment on Sriram Nagar main road, was walking inside the apartment.

A German Shepherd, reared by another resident of the apartment, charged at her at several places. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

The police have arrested Vijayalakshmi, 43, owner of the pet dog.