Nine-year-old assaulted by teen in Maduravoyal

A nine-year-old boy was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy in Maduravoyal as the former resisted his physical advances. The police rescued the boy, who was in a serious condition, from under a bridge, and admitted him to hospital.

The police said that the victim, a Class IV student, sold snacks near a theatre in the locality in the evening to support his family.

On Friday, he did not return home. The parents lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police station.

After searching, the police found him under the Maduravoyal flyover with serious injuries and rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment.

“After regaining consciousness, the boy informed the police that a teenager had taken him to the flyover on a two-wheeler after promising to buy all his snacks. When the boy resisted the teen’s advances to get intimate with him, he was beaten up with stones and logs. The perpetrator then fled the scene,” a police official said.