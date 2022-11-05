Nine women, forced into prostitution in Chennai, rescued  

Two men running the prostitution ring have been arrested; the women, all from other States, have been taken to a special home

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 13:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai City Police, have rescued nine women, all from other States, who were forced into prostitution by two men, both of whom have been arrested.

Following information that women had been forced into prostitution at certain apartments, bungalows and private lodges in the city, a special team conducted a search at a lodge on Kuppu Muthu Street off Ellis Road in Triplicane. They found that two persons were running prostitution ring at the lodge.

Police arrested S. Prakash alias Ravi, 52 of Poonamallee and Yesu alias Sudhan, 31 of Madhavaram and rescued nine women who were in their custody. The two were sent to prison while the women are being lodged at a special home on the orders of the jurisdictional court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

   

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
prostitution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app