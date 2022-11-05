Nine women, forced into prostitution in Chennai, rescued  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai City Police, have rescued nine women, all from other States, who were forced into prostitution by two men, both of whom have been arrested.

Following information that women had been forced into prostitution at certain apartments, bungalows and private lodges in the city, a special team conducted a search at a lodge on Kuppu Muthu Street off Ellis Road in Triplicane. They found that two persons were running prostitution ring at the lodge.

Police arrested S. Prakash alias Ravi, 52 of Poonamallee and Yesu alias Sudhan, 31 of Madhavaram and rescued nine women who were in their custody. The two were sent to prison while the women are being lodged at a special home on the orders of the jurisdictional court.