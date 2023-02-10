ADVERTISEMENT

Nine students arrested for assaulting student of another college

February 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police on Thursday arrested nine college students for attacking a student from another college.

The police sources said Rizwan, 19, a first year student of New College in Royapettah, was travelling o his residence in Virugambakkam with his college mates in an MTC bus. Over 25 students of Presidency College boarded near Palmgrove Hotel and created a ruckus. They threatened and snatched ID cards of New College students. When Rizwan objected to this, they forcibly took him to another bus and attacked him, the police said.

Based on Rizwan’s complaint, the police arrested nine students of Presidency College.

