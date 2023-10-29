Nine police personnel appreciated for swift action outside Raj Bhavan

October 29, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday appreciated nine policemen for their swift action, which resulted in nabbing the suspect, ‘Karukka’ Vinodh, who attempted to hurl petrol-filled bottles towards Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Grade I Police Constables: Shankar, Lakshmanaperumal from Adyar Police Station; Head Constable Mohan from Guindy Police Station; Patrol Vehicle Driver/ Armed Reserved Police Constable, S.Sylvanu from Guindy Police Station; Traffic Police Head Constable S.Panchatcharamurthy; Armed Reserved Police Constables S.Ajith, Suresh Kumar; Central Crime Branch sub- inspectors of Police Kanagaraj and Rajiv, were the nine police personnel who were on duty at Sardar Patel Road, Raj Bhavan in Guindy on the day of occurrence.

At around 3.00 p.m., Vinoth, who was trying to throw the petrol-filled bottles towards Raj Bhavan, was rounded up and arrested by the police personnel on the spot and did outstanding work in preventing any untoward incidents, according to a press release from the Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Rathore gave certificates to nine police personnel for their good work.

