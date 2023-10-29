ADVERTISEMENT

Nine police personnel appreciated for swift action outside Raj Bhavan

October 29, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciates police personnel for quick response.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday appreciated nine policemen for their swift action, which resulted in nabbing the suspect, ‘Karukka’ Vinodh, who attempted to hurl petrol-filled bottles towards Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Grade I Police Constables: Shankar, Lakshmanaperumal from Adyar Police Station; Head Constable Mohan from Guindy Police Station; Patrol Vehicle Driver/ Armed Reserved Police Constable, S.Sylvanu from Guindy Police Station; Traffic Police Head Constable S.Panchatcharamurthy; Armed Reserved Police Constables S.Ajith, Suresh Kumar; Central Crime Branch sub- inspectors of Police Kanagaraj and Rajiv, were the nine police personnel who were on duty at Sardar Patel Road, Raj Bhavan in Guindy on the day of occurrence. 

At around 3.00 p.m., Vinoth, who was trying to throw the petrol-filled bottles towards Raj Bhavan, was rounded up and arrested by the police personnel on the spot and did outstanding work in preventing any untoward incidents, according to a press release from the Commissioner’s office. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rathore gave certificates to nine police personnel for their good work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US