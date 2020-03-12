Chennai

Nine persons in hospital quarantine

Nine persons are under hospital quarantine for symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu, as per a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Wednesday.

People have been advised to refrain from travelling to a few more countries in addition to the earlier list of China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Italy. Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany have been added. The directorate has advised people to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19- affected countries.

K. Kolandaswamy, DPH, said mass gatherings must be avoided. The Department of Health and Family Welfare released a short film to create awareness.

