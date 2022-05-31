Nine persons held in Salem for kidnapping businessman from Mangadu

Special Correspondent May 31, 2022 20:27 IST

The victim’s cousin had cheated the accused out of over ₹1 crore, which they wanted to get back through the ransom

The police on Tuesday arrested nine accused for allegedly kidnapping businessman from his house in Kovur near Mangadu. They were arrested in Attur near Salem. The police recovered the car that was used to abduct the victim. According to the police, Suresh Kumar, 48, a real estate businessman from Sri Lanka, recently put up his house for sale on a portal. On Monday, 10 men arrived by car to his home in Kovur and enquired about the property. After a few minutes, they brandished knives and abducted him in the car. The gang demanded that the family pay ₹1 crore as ransom. Mr. Suresh Kumar’s relatives quickly alerted the Mangadu police. On the orders of Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, special teams were formed to nab the accused. After analysing call records, the police traced the kidnappers and victim to Attur in Salem. The police arrested nine persons and rescued Mr. Suresh Kumar. All of them were brought to the city. The police said the victim’s cousin had cheated the accused out of over ₹1 crore, and they wanted to get the money back through the ransom.



