Nine new COVID-19 cases in Vellore
Nine fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,424 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,207 persons having been discharged, there were 54 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.
Ranipet also reported 11 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,111. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district is 35,759.
In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases have been reported. Total number of cases is 66,901. Out of this, 66,159 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 57.
