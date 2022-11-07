Nine more arrested in murder of AIADMK functionary in Guduvanchery

The victim was murdered in September when he demanded his money back from a finance firm owner after the latter closed his office

The Guduvanchery police on Sunday arrested nine more persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman, who was an AIADMK functionary. The police arrested two persons in September.

On September 21, K. Senthilkumar, 41, of Perumattunallur, Guduvanchery, was waylaid and brutally attacked by a gang of men riding motorcycles when he was returning after dropping off his son at a private school. The gang fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood.

Following an alert from the public, Senthilkumar was rushed to a private hospital where he died five days later. Based on a complaint by Senthilkumar’s wife Lokeshwari, Guduvanchery police launched an investigation.

During investigation, the police learnt that Senthilkumar had invested ₹15 lakh with Green Tech, a finance firm functioning in Chennai and Kancheepuram. Since the office of the firm was closed without any prior intimation, he met the owner of the firm S. Ezhilarasan, 31, and demanded his money back.

In September, Ezhilarasan and his relative K. Vijayalakshmi, 33, were arrested for engaging rowdies and murdering Senthilkumar. Among the nine arrested on Sunday, were prime accused A. Prasanth, 31, and his brother Praveen, 32.

The police said Prasanth had invested ₹30 lakh in the firm run by Ezhilarasan. Ezhilarasan had promised Prasanth that his investment would fetch him ₹76 lakh with interest and incentives. He promised Prasanth more money if he eliminated Senthilkumar, the investigation revealed.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said with this, all the 11 accused in the case have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.