Nine-member gang selling ganja to students nabbed

The Anna Salai police have busted a nine-member gang, including a 24-year-old woman, that has been selling ganja to school and college students in the city for the past four years.

Based on information that ganja was sold to students, a special team, headed by T. Chandramohan, Anna Salai police inspector, increased surveillance across the city. They found that Singaraj, 32, from Madurai, had taken a room on rent in Adyar and was selling ganja to students in packets.

The police team nabbed him and during interrogation, he revealed that he had over 1,400 customers, mainly students and IT employees across the city. He received the supply from one Pandi of Maduravoyal, Priya Lakshmi of Nellore and Subramani of Teynampet. He used to pack the contraband in small zip-sealed packets in his room prior to distribution.

No motorcycles

“He used to ask his customers to wait at the bus stop and would then deliver the packets there. He never used motorcycles, fearing that his image may get captured on CCTV cameras. This way, he managed to escape for the last four years,” said Mr. Chandramohan.

Based on information provided by him, the police arrested Pandi, Subramani, Priya Lakshmi, and five associates. “Students can pass on information to the police about people selling ganja in their locality. We will take action against them,” said the inspector. All the arrested were remanded in judicial custody.

Man attacked

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man who was on his way back from work was attacked by a few men who were smoking ganja in Nehru Nagar in Tiruttani on Saturday.

According to the police, Munuswamy, a daily wage earner residing in Nehru Nagar, was cycling back home, when a gang attacked him with weapons. He managed to escape and ran into the village. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennai. The Tiruttani police have registered a case and identified two of the accused, who are yet to be arrested.