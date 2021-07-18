Chennai

Nine Iranians arrested for robbery

The police on Saturday arrested nine members of an Iranian gang for allegedly robbing a Somalian national by posing as government agents in Nungambakkam.

The police said when Ali Ahamed Mohammed, 61, from Somalia, and a local acquaintance were walking on Rutland Gate 4th Street, they were waylaid by a trio in a black car, claiming to be from a Central agency.

They snatched $3,800 from Mr. Mohammed and fled. On his complaint, personnel from the Thousand Lights police station arrested Sabeer, 35, Rustham Saidi, 28, Shiawaz, 26, and six others.


