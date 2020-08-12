Nine IPS officers transferred

In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government has posted Arun Balagopalan as Superintendent of Police-II, cyber crimes division, Chennai. He was Thoothukudi SP and was on compulsory wait following the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam in June.
N.S. Nisha, who took charge as Deputy Commissioner, Ambattur, recently has been transferred and posted as SP-I, cyber crimes division. Deepa Sathyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been shifted from Central Crime Branch-II and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur.
Om Prakash Meena, SP-II, has been shifted from the Cyber Crimes Division and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai.
M.R.Sibi Chakravarthi has been posted as SP, Cyber Cell, CB-CID, Chennai, while the incumbent A. Jayalakshmi has been shifted to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur. K.P.S. Jayachandran has been transferred from the Tamil Nadu Police Academy and posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Commando Force. C. Shyamala Devi has been posted as SP, anti -land grabbing special cell. P. Kannammal has been shifted from the anti-land grabbing cell and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Central Crime Branch-II.
