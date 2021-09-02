Nine held for killing of history-sheeter in Moovarasampet

They had a running feud with the victim over ganja peddling

Personnel from the Madipakkam police station on Wednesday arrested nine accused for murdering a history-sheeter at his house in Moovarasampet.

The police said the victim Rama alias B. Ramachandran, 30, was cited as an accused in 12 cases for offences including murder, attempted murder and selling ganja in Madipakkam, Pallavaram, Adambakkam and Pazhavanthangal. Two months ago, he was arrested for peddling ganja and was released on bail recently. He told police that he wanted to lead a reformed life, and stayed with his mother Sundari, 58, at Sabapathy Nagar.

On Tuesday, he returned from the Alandur court after attending a proceeding in connection with ganja peddling in the Pazhavanthangal police station limits. Suddenly, a gang barged into the house and stabbed him indiscriminately. Ms. Sundari was injured when she tried to help her son. The gang left after confirming that Ramachandran was dead.

On information, two Assistant Commissioners of Police arrived on the scene and open an investigation. The body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The probe disclosed that the deceased had a running feud with one Thondai Appunu alias Vasanthakumar, 37, of Nanganallur, and his associates in connection with the sale of ganja.

The police arrested Thondai Appunu; Kumaran alias Coach, 32, of Kilkattalai; Suresh Khanna alias Gym, 30, of Tirunelveli; Siva, 25, of Kilkattalai; and five others and recovered nine knives, an autorickshaw and a bike from them.