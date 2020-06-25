Chennai

Nine held for illegal sale of liquor

The city police arrested nine persons for allegedly selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) during the lockdown and seized 392 bottles from them.

Two persons were allegedly selling liquor from a vehicle at Kothari Nagar on Wednesday. The Royala Nagar police arrested them and seized liquor bottles.

The Vyasarpadi police rounded up four for selling liquor on Kalyanapuram Main Road. The Puzhal police arrested four for selling liquor near Anna statue.

The police said the accused sourced liquor bottles from the neighbouring districts and sold them here at higher prices.

