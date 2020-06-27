Chennai

Nine held for gambling in Vyasarpadi

Sembium Police on Saturday arrested nine persons for gambling during the complete lockdown.

Following information, a special team of police personnel mounted surveillance over the movement around a house on Kamarajar Street, Kakkanji Colony, Vyasarpadi. They found a few men playing cards by placing bets, and surrounded them. Gambling is prohibited in the city.

Police recovered cash and cards from the men. They were arrested for gambling during the lockdown. They were booked under the City Police Act and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and were released on station bail.

