Nine flights, including those to and from New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, were cancelled at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Due to poor visibility at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, four flights from New Delhi and Mumbai, which had to arrive there, were diverted to the Chennai airport. The flights left again to Bengaluru later in the day, sources added.

