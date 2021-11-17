Nine drones to form Chennai Police’s Mobile Drone Unit

These will include quick-response special payload drones, long-range surveillance drones and one life guard drone, and are likely to be stationed at the city’s beaches or its shopping hub, Pondy Bazaar

A total of nine drones, including six quick-response special payload drones, two long-range surveillance drones and one life guard drone will form the new ‘Drone Police Unit’ of the Greater Chennai Police. The Tamil Nadu government issued orders sanctioning ₹3.60 crore for the formation of the drone unit earlier this month.

The G.O. followed an announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly that a Mobile Drone Unit would be formed as part of the Greater Chennai Police.

The quick-response special payload drone will be multi-rotor capable of interchangeable payloads, and will have a HD camera with thermal/night vision. It will be capable of live stream video, and will also have a 100-gram loudspeaker for public announcements. The 2.5 kg drone, has a 2 km continuous flying range and 30 minutes continuous flight time.

The long-range surveillance drone would be a 5 kg hybrid drone (quadcopter & wing plane) for vertical take-offs and landings and would have 100 minutes of continuous flight time and 30 km continuous flying range. The 12 kg life guard drone would be high-powered and heavy lift, capable of 15 minutes of continuous flight time and has a 1 km flying range.

“Other features like, optimal zoom camera with Automatic Number Plate Readers (ANPR), automatic deployment of police personnel, Artificial Intelligence implemented in the Ground Station and a Dedicated Ground Station Unit for each drone would also be integrated,” the G.O. said.

The three types of drones are likely to be deployed in the Mobile Drone Police Unit initially at Marina Beach (adjacent to Gandhi Statue) within D-5 Marina Police Station limits, at Elliots Beach within J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station limits or Pondy Bazaar within R-4 S.P. Angady Police Station limits.

These drones are to be housed at a temporary structure fabricated using container cabins with a ground floor to be used as a control room and an upper deck for drone operations.