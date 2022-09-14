Nine arrested under Goondas Act

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 18:08 IST

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has detained nine persons involved in various criminal cases under the Goondas Act on Wednesday. The nine accused persons have been identified to be history sheeters involved in rape and murder cases.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said of the nine persons arrested, three were accused in a rape case pending in the SRMC police station and four were involved in murder cases pending in the Poonamallee police station.

The three accused of rape have been identified as Dinesh of Ayappakkam and Suryaprakash alias Surya and Karuppiah from Ayyappanthangal. The four persons accused of murder in Poonamallee station were Ebenezer alias Rajan, Kanal alias Kotteeswaran, Surya and Anand.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested more than 120 persons under the Goondas Act.

