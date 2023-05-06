ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested in three cases of narcotics and drug trafficking in Chennai

May 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The personnel of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Adyar, stopped three men moving about suspiciously near the Race Course in Guindy and seized 18 kg of ganja chocolates from them

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons were arrested in Chennai on Friday in three cases of peddling ganja and methaqualone drug.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Adyar, has arrested three persons, who possessed 18 kg of ganja chocolates in Guindy. Acting on a tip off, the PEW stepped up surveillance near the Race Course and stopped three men who were moving about suspiciously. The police searched their bags and found packs of ganja chocolates in them.

The three were identified as Birendra Kumar Paswan, 33, Kushe Paswan, 20, and Mohammed Jawed, 19, all from Bihar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs seized

In another case, New Washermenpet Police arrested three suspected peddlers of methaqualone drug near Corporation Park. They were selling the contraband to prospective customers. The suspects were identified as B. Janakiraman alias Ajay, 24 of Tiruvottiyur , S. Prem Kumar, 22, and M. Venkatesh, 24, of New Washermenpet. 

Meanwhile, the police arrested three more suspects who were found possessing ganja meant to be sold in Alandur and Virugambakkam and recovered 8 kg of ganja from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US