Nine arrested in three cases of narcotics and drug trafficking in Chennai

May 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nine persons were arrested in Chennai on Friday in three cases of peddling ganja and methaqualone drug.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Adyar, has arrested three persons, who possessed 18 kg of ganja chocolates in Guindy. Acting on a tip off, the PEW stepped up surveillance near the Race Course and stopped three men who were moving about suspiciously. The police searched their bags and found packs of ganja chocolates in them.

The three were identified as Birendra Kumar Paswan, 33, Kushe Paswan, 20, and Mohammed Jawed, 19, all from Bihar.

Drugs seized

In another case, New Washermenpet Police arrested three suspected peddlers of methaqualone drug near Corporation Park. They were selling the contraband to prospective customers. The suspects were identified as B. Janakiraman alias Ajay, 24 of Tiruvottiyur , S. Prem Kumar, 22, and M. Venkatesh, 24, of New Washermenpet.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three more suspects who were found possessing ganja meant to be sold in Alandur and Virugambakkam and recovered 8 kg of ganja from them.