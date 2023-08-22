Nine arrested for throwing firecrackers at students in Guru Nanak College in Velachery

August 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The city police have arrested nine college students who were part of a group that had thrown firecrackers at a rival group of students at Guru Nanak College in Velachery.

The police said on the incident happened on Monday morning and no one was injured. A case was registered and investigation was carried out after campus security in-charge Renugammal lodged a complaint at the Guindy police station. The police team conducted a thorough investigation and arrested S. Vikash, 19, and K. Dhanush, 19. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

Later on Tuesday, the police team arrested seven more persons involved in the incident S. Manikandan, 19; D. Varun, 19; S. Sundar, 19; K. Iyappan,19; C. Madhan, 19; V. Dhanush Kumar, 19; and R. Yuvaraj.

Investigation revealed that Dhanush was the person who lit the firecrackers.

