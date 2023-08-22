ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested for throwing firecrackers at students in Guru Nanak College in Velachery

August 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to the police, the incident happened inside the campus on Monday morning and no one was injured

The Hindu Bureau

The firecrackers that were thrown at the students in Guru Nanak College. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The city police have arrested nine college students who were part of a group that had thrown firecrackers at a rival group of students at Guru Nanak College in Velachery.

The police said on the incident happened on Monday morning and no one was injured. A case was registered and investigation was carried out after campus security in-charge Renugammal lodged a complaint at the Guindy police station. The police team conducted a thorough investigation and arrested S. Vikash, 19, and K. Dhanush, 19. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

Later on Tuesday, the police team arrested seven more persons involved in the incident S. Manikandan, 19; D. Varun, 19; S. Sundar, 19; K. Iyappan,19; C. Madhan, 19; V. Dhanush Kumar, 19; and R. Yuvaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation revealed that Dhanush was the person who lit the firecrackers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US