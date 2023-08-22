HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine arrested for throwing firecrackers at students in Guru Nanak College in Velachery

According to the police, the incident happened inside the campus on Monday morning and no one was injured

August 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The firecrackers that were thrown at the students in Guru Nanak College.

The firecrackers that were thrown at the students in Guru Nanak College. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The city police have arrested nine college students who were part of a group that had thrown firecrackers at a rival group of students at Guru Nanak College in Velachery.

The police said on the incident happened on Monday morning and no one was injured. A case was registered and investigation was carried out after campus security in-charge Renugammal lodged a complaint at the Guindy police station. The police team conducted a thorough investigation and arrested S. Vikash, 19, and K. Dhanush, 19. Both were remanded in judicial custody.

Later on Tuesday, the police team arrested seven more persons involved in the incident S. Manikandan, 19; D. Varun, 19; S. Sundar, 19; K. Iyappan,19; C. Madhan, 19; V. Dhanush Kumar, 19; and R. Yuvaraj.

Investigation revealed that Dhanush was the person who lit the firecrackers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.