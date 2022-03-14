The main accused allegedly wanted to murder the man who had an affair with his wife

A gang of nine persons was arrested on Monday in connection with the double murder reported in the early hours of Sunday in Avadi Tank Factory police station limits.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a case of double murder was reported from the OCF Ground in Avadi. The victims were identified as Arasu alias Azharuddin, 32, working at Avadi Fish Market and Sundar alias Chinna Appu, 29, an autorickshaw driver in Avadi.

Investigation revealed that D. Manikandan, 32 , resident of Kollumedu, was an autorickshaw driver and married Priscilla in 2017. While Manikandan was in jail in connection with a criminal case in 2018, Jagan, 30, of Periyar Nagar, Avadi, had a relationship with Priscilla. Later, Priscilla started living with Jagan and this created enmity between them. Meanwhile, Manikandan married another woman.

Last week, Jagan and his associates attacked Manikandan and demanded ₹10,000 and 2 kg of ganja before Monday. To avenge this, Manikandan planned to eliminate Jagan with the help of his friends. On Saturday night, Manikandan invited Jagan to OCF Ground. While they were consuming alcohol and discussing the issue, Jagan sensed danger and fled the spot leaving behind his inebriated associates Sundar and Azharuddin. The accused attacked Sundar and Azharuddin. Both died on the spot and the accused fled the spot, said the police.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered formation of three special teams to investigate the case. The special teams arrested Manikandan near Krishna canal. Later, eight others were nabbed.

Mr. Rathore lauded the swift action taken by the special teams.