Nilavembu kudineer is just a missed call away

Buying some Nilavembu Kudineer churnam (powder) for your fever is just a missed call away.

The Indian Medical Practitioners Cooperative Pharmacy and Stores (IMPCOPS) has launched door delivery of its medicines, including the powder, for which a discount of 50% is being offered. IMPCOPS president R. Kannan told reporters that the service was launched recently and that residents can give a missed call to 9710105678 or 9710205678. “We will call them back and supply the medicines,” he said, adding that payment can be done online or through net banking. The discounted price for a 100 g pack will be ₹103.

Dr. Kannan said a decoction of the powder would help bring down the body temperature, balance the vata, pita and kapa, remove toxins, bring down viral activity and help reduce body pain associated with fever.

“Some of the ingredients also check the functioning of the liver and improve the overall health of the digestive system,” he said.

IMPCOPS has been giving free Nilavembu Kudineer churnam decoction to the public at its outlets in Thiruvanmiuyur, West Mambalam, Anna Salai, Arumbakkam and Tambaram.