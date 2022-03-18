Nil cases in 19 districts as T.N. logs 61 fresh COVID-19 cases

Of the 18 districts where fewer than 10 cases each were reported, 10 have only one case each

Only Chennai reported fresh cases in two-digits on Friday as 19 districts had nil cases and remaining 18 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. The State’s daily COVID-19 count fell to 61, while there were nil deaths.

Chennai’s daily COVID-19 tally fell to 19, taking the city’s total count so far to 7,50,853. There were nine cases in Chengalpattu and five cases each in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. Of the 18 districts where fewer than 10 cases each were reported, 10 had only one case each. Till date, the State has recorded 34,52,276 COVID-19 cases.

With 127 persons discharged after treatment, the total recoveries so far reached 34,13,521. There were 730 persons under treatment for COVID-19 currently. Of these, there were 247 active cases in Chennai, 81 in Chengalpattu and 79 in Coimbatore. Five districts — Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet and Villupuram — had nil active cases.

A total of 38,500 samples were tested in the State. This took the total sample count so far to 6,51,94,914. As per Thursday’s data, when the State’s positivity rate was 0.2%, Thoothukudi accounted for the highest positivity rate of 0.6%. Chennai and Chengalpattu accounted for positivity rate of 0.5% each.

The State presently had a total of 73,021 vacant beds. As of date, 80 oxygen-supported beds, 71 non-oxygen supported beds and 20 intensive care unit beds were occupied in the State.