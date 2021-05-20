Night Safari plan revived at Vandalur zoo, activists raise concerns

CHENNAI

20 May 2021 13:34 IST

‘The government should focus on overall ecological development rather than promoting tourist programmes’

Night Safari in Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is being revived and with it the debate on whether it is good or bad for the animals in captivity.

Wildlife activists feel that the government should focus on overall ecological development rather than spending a thousand crore on such tourism programmes.

Advertising

Advertising

While the original proposal was mooted in the last DMK regime around 2007 to have a night safari in the Vandalur zoo at a cost of Rs. 256 crore, the AIADMK government, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, revived the plan after 10 years and now the forest top brass is pushing for its implementation with the new DMK government, much to the disquiet of activists here.

According to sources in Panagal Maligai, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the AIADMK government had approved it early this year in PPP (Public Private Partnership) modeand it was being hurriedly pushed through for private investment.

According to the proposal, a Safari World on 64 hectares and Night Safari on 124 hectares would be developed, among many other things. The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited had invited, in an international competitive bidding, proposals for providing Master Planning, Detailed Feasibility Report, Detailed Technical Report, Transaction Advisory and construction and contract administration services for the project.

In its latest addendum on May 14, the TNIFMC, on behalf of the Forest Department, allowed submission of bids / proposals by electronic mode in view of the present COVID-19 scenario and travel advisories issued by the governments. The same day it also refused the demand of the consultants to extend the time to submit the RPF by two weeks. Now the last date for submitting proposals is May 28.

The plan is to conclude the contract by June and start work immediately. Initially, the plan was to finish the contract by March, ahead of the elections, say sources.

With Rs. 800 to 1000 crore to be spent in the name of recreation and entertainment, a few forest officials rue that the urban forests on over 150 hectares would eventually degrade as the project looks at multiplying the revenue since private investments are too high in the project.

While it is being touted as the first of its kind in the country, Chennai-based activists say it could change the behavioral pattern of the animals. “Disturbing the animals in the night will increase their stress levels,” says an activist, unwilling to be named. “Even humans working in the night shifts face problems. People visiting in vehicles with headlights on or with torches will definitely be harmful for the animals,” he says.

Preston Ahimaz, naturalist and consultant, said that the animals would be slightly traumatized but would adapt as they are not free ranging and are used to artificial conditions. “But the question is if this investment is worth it. This is not going to benefit the animals or the zoo,” he said.

Besides, he felt that there should be a long gap between cessation of COVID-19 and starting this programme. “The animals can get reinfected. But my opinion is that the money can be well spent in overall urban ecology development including welfare of animals and development of urban forest elsewhere,” he said.

T. Murugavel, a naturalist, said that the animals will be troubled as they will be on display during the day and night. “Now the internet has helped people watch animal behavior live from the comfort of their homes. So, instead of spending hundreds of crores on such initiatives, focus should be on developing captive breeding centres, especially for endangered species and reintroducing them in the wild. The way at which the government looks at zoological parks has to change,” he notes.

Activists say there are chances of spread of zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases can spread fast, and it could be both way transmission - animals to humans and humans to animals in today's scenario, they caution.

Some forest officials though say the project could enhance tourism in the city. “Night safaris are all over the world. For animals, it is the same as that of the zoo. Unlike humans, most animals do not rest at night,” says a former Vandalur zoo official. A few states like Maharashtra and Telangana are working on similar proposals as it gives a fillip to tourism. When night safaris are organised inside the forest area (not in T.N.), there is nothing wrong in a night safari inside a zoo, says the official.

A retired forest officer said the Vandalur zoo was formed to create an awareness among people on conservation and for the young children to see and take interest in wildlife. “Any huge investment on night safari at the time of a pandemic is not worth it,” he says.