Night curfew: Over 10,000 policemen deployed

Greater Chennai City Police have made elaborate arrangements for effectively implementing the night curfew, which began from 10 p.m. on Thursday, and the complete lockdown on Sundays in the city limits.

Vehicle checking points have been set up at 312 places across the city police limits. In all, 10,000 police personnel from law and order, traffic and armed police wings have been deployed on bandobust duty. Police personnel on two-wheeler and four wheeler beat vehicles have been on the rounds to check if shops and commercial establishments followed COVID-19 protocol and to take further action.

Police said public should not venture out unnecessarily during night curfew and complete lockdown. However essential services, including ambulances, milk supply, newspapers, hospital services, pharmacies were allowed.

A total of 109 picketing points have been set up at 25 police stations across the Avadi Police Commissionerate. With the help of 44 patrol vehicles, more than 1,750 police personnel have been deployed in three shifts on rotation basis to control the spread of Omicron virus transmission and to take action against the violators of the curfew rules and non-compliance. Tambaram Police Commissionerate also deployed its men and set up check posts to prevent unnecessary movement.