Nigerian students in Chennai arrested for selling ganja

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) of the CID on Tuesday arrested two Nigerian nationals, studying in a private college in Kancheepuram, on charges of selling ganja to their class mates.

According to the police, NIB CID Kancheepuram inspector S. Prabhakar received information that foreign nationals were selling ganja to college students. Using a decoy, he contacted them and asked them to deliver the contraband at a particular spot.

The Nigerian nationals were not willing to accept cash and wanted them to make the payment through digital wallets. Once the payment was made, one of the Nigerian nationals, Ayooluwa David Adebakin (20), came to deliver the ganja packet. NIB sleuths who were waiting nearby nabbed him.

The NIB sleuths then took him to his room nearby and nabbed his friend Olugu Olisaemeka Emmanuel (19). Four kilograms of ganja were recovered from their room. During an investigation, it was found that Ayooluwa David Adebakin had completed his third year BBA and has been staying in the city to clear his arrears and Olugu Olisaemeka Emmanuel had joined the college in 2018.

“The two get consignments from Andhra Pradesh in the form of parcels and they collect it from Koyambedu. They deliver only to known people and can be contacted only over phone. Each packet costs Rs. 500,” said a police source.