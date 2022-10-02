Nigerian national arrested for selling cocaine at Kanathur

The police recovered 70 small packets of the drug, worth ₹5.75 lakh, from her

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A special police team of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a Nigerian woman for the possession and sale of cocaine on Saturday. The accused, identified as N. Onyeni Monica, was apprehended near the Kanathur check post.

A senior official of the Tambaram police Commissionerate said the 30-year-old Nigerian national had been living in the city for more than nine months and sold drugs. On Saturday, based on a tip-off, a police team was waiting near the check post on ECR when she alighted from an autorickshaw and handed over some packets to a person. The police personnel then arrested her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further investigation revealed that the Nigerian had initially come to Mumbai for the medical treatment of her brother in Mumbai. Then, she arrived in Chennai to make a living and started selling drugs, which were being brought to the country by her Nigerian friends. The police recovered more than 70 small packets of cocaine, worth ₹5.75 lakh, and seized cash and a mobile phone from her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app