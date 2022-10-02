Nigerian national arrested for selling cocaine at Kanathur

The police recovered 70 small packets of the drug, worth ₹5.75 lakh, from her

A special police team of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a Nigerian woman for the possession and sale of cocaine on Saturday. The accused, identified as N. Onyeni Monica, was apprehended near the Kanathur check post.

A senior official of the Tambaram police Commissionerate said the 30-year-old Nigerian national had been living in the city for more than nine months and sold drugs. On Saturday, based on a tip-off, a police team was waiting near the check post on ECR when she alighted from an autorickshaw and handed over some packets to a person. The police personnel then arrested her.

Further investigation revealed that the Nigerian had initially come to Mumbai for the medical treatment of her brother in Mumbai. Then, she arrived in Chennai to make a living and started selling drugs, which were being brought to the country by her Nigerian friends. The police recovered more than 70 small packets of cocaine, worth ₹5.75 lakh, and seized cash and a mobile phone from her.