Nigerian held for possession of Methamphetamine in Royapuram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 21:40 IST

The Royapuram police have arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian national for the possession and attempted sale of Methamphetamine, a recreational drug, on Wednesday.

The police said the police were tipped off about a Nigerian engaged in selling Methamphetamine in the locality. Based on the info, the personnel organised an inspection at G.M. Pet, where a suspicious foreigner was seen roaming around.

Upon searching him, the police found more than 60 g of the drug. He was later identified as E. Chibulke and was found to be involved in the drug’s distribution in the locality. He was remanded in judicial custody. The police have also seized his cellphone and are investigating.

